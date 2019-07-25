The mother of a missing 16-year-old Fairhope teen is making a public appeal for help finding her son. John Carter Kean has been missing since Sunday, July 21, 2019 and five days later, police are still no closer to finding him. Investigators said they don’t think he ran away, but instead may have been lured away by a predator.
“Someone has…is walking him through this. He is, I believe in grave danger,” said Kean’s mother, Christine Carter.
Carter said she’s been on a roller coaster of emotions since her son left a note and disappeared. There have been a few leads, but so far all have been dead ends. Carter posted an appeal on her Facebook page, asking for help finding her son and it’s been shared thousands of times.
“My phone continues to ring of the hook and text messages and messenger of people praying and then people I don’t even know from across the country praying for my son to come home,” Carter said.
Carter said her son had no reason to run away. She said he only has about $400 dollars and someone had to have helped him travel across the country.
Fairhope PD is working with Amtrak security in New Orleans after a picture surfaced they believe shows the train terminal. ALEA has also been notified. Until there’s proof that Carter has crossed state lines, the FBI won’t get involved. For now, investigators are no closer to finding Kean and a real concern is that he may have been lured away by a sexual predator.
“We don’t have anything to prove that that’s what happened, but the fact that somebody may be helping him and that may be why we can’t find him,” explained Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “Is somebody helping him hide? Is someone keeping him hidden from us?”
Based on information in the note Kean left and a conversation his mother said he had with a friend on a gaming app, John’s headed to New York. Carter said when the friend messaged John as to why New York, he responded he had a job and an apartment he could afford there. She hopes he will hear her message.
“Please, please John Carter, listen to me. If you hear me John Carter, please come home,” John’s mother pleaded. “We love you. You are so loved by more people. You will never even imagine the people that are praying for you and that care. Please come home.”
Carter said John didn’t have a Facebook or other social media accounts that she was aware of and he didn’t own a smartphone or tablet which has made it impossible for police to follow an electronic footprint. If you have any information about John Carter Kean’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Fairhope Police.
