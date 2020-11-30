MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)---When Natasha Myles parted ways with her son Thanksgiving night it would be her last time telling him she loved him.
“I said ‘Tavon,’ I said, ‘I love you son,’ you know and I said, ‘We shared an experience 19 years ago.. me and you in the hospital,’ and he start laughing... he said, “I know ma.”
Myles’ first born son--Tavon Holder-- was shot and killed less than 45 minutes later on his 19th birthday.
His parents rushed back to their neighborhood off of Old Pascagoula Road.
“That was the longest car ride of my life.”
Disbelief turned to reality when his mother saw police cars lining their block and yellow tape leading up to where her son took his last breaths.
“I walked up and saw his body and saw the blood running and saw his work shoes on, the same work shoes I fuss at him about.. ‘Take ‘em off at the door!’ and they were on his feet and I couldn’t tell him, ‘Son take your shoes off.’”
The next day Anthony Macpherson and Lucy Rutledge--both 17-years-old-- were arrested and charged with Holder’s murder.
The Mobile County District Attorney says Macpherson is suspected of pulling the trigger.
Tavon’s mother has never met the suspects, but has already found it in her heart to forgive them.
“I remember when I was 17 and a mistake didn’t cost me my life...the truth is I wish I could give them a hug I could have gave my son.”
Myles says there’s no “justice” for her son.
She says what’s done is done.
She can’t bring him back.
Myles says Tavon was on to big things.
He was an aspiring lawyer who had enlisted into the army as a geospatial engineer earlier this year.
He was back home for the Holidays and was set to attend the University of Kansas in January.
Myles says her peace has come from a letter she shared with Fox10 News that she found in Tavon’s room.
The letter was written, but never mailed, during his time in basic training, penned to his mom and dad.
“He said, ‘If I ever doubted God before,’ he said, ‘I won’t ever do that again.’ And see as a mother and a parent you question, ‘Did you do everything right when this knocks at your door.’ But to read that in writing…there’s nothing else I need to have closure.”
Myles says one of the hardest parts about her son’s death is that he was killed at the very playground she took him as a child.
A memorial fund has been set up for Tavon.
Click here if you’d like to leave a memory or make a donation to the family.
