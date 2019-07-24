MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile mother speaking out for the first time since her daughter's killer received a life sentence.
Harold Wallace, 21, pleading guilty Tuesday to the murder of Tamara White, 22, who was killed by a stray bullet in the parking lot of the Springhill Road McDonald's.
It happened in March 2017. More than two and half years later Tamara's mother says they're still living a nightmare.
"While I feel like we got some justice -- it doesn't bring her back, " said Tammy White, Tamara's mother. "It's very much so a relief... For me at the moment. I need a breath. And I feel like I have not had a breath in two plus years."
White says during his court appearance -- Wallace made an unexpected apology.
"He said I apologize to the family... He did not look back. He stayed with his eyes towards the judge, but did say those words. I did not expect that. It made me feel like he is taking responsibility," said White.
Tamara, who had plans of becoming an RN, was dropping off her 1-year-old son to his father when the gunshots rang out. Tammy now helping raise her grandson K.J., who is now 3 years old.
"We talk about her constantly. We have pictures throughout our home. He does not remember her That hurts... That hurts so bad," said White.
Tammy says the hurt comes in waves -- with painful reminders of her oldest child around every corner.
"Tamara drove a 2010 Honda Accord... it was a coupe, electric blue. And every time I see one of those cars on the road -- something just goes through my body. It's not a day that you can't think about the what ifs," said White. "It's not a day that goes by that I don't wish for her. It's been times where I can't even cook certain things because it was her favorite. I still want to call her... I still can't make myself visit her as often as I like where she is... Or where I would like to think she is."
Fighting back tears, White is now focused on justice and making sure Wallace serves his full life sentence.
"I have to be her voice... I have to be her voice. He will not get out 10, 15... He will not be that person. Not if I have the breath in my body. He will spend some time back there... And I'm going to make sure it's the most time he can ever get," said White.
White is also hoping the case will serve as some sort of example -- urging others to stop the gun violence and think twice before pulling the trigger and ruining a family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.