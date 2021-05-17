BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- FOX10 news continues to ask questions following the death of a baby caught in the middle of a gun battle between law enforcement and the baby's father.

Three-month-old La’Mello Parker and his mother, Christin Parker, were both laid to rest over the weekend in Mississippi.

Eric Derrell Smith killed Christin Parker and her nephew Brandon Parker on May 3 in Louisiana. Smith then kidnapped the child and headed east on Interstate 10.

The pursuit was joined by more than a dozen officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Near Biloxi, Smith got into a shootout with law enforcement and used the baby as a human shield. Smith was shot and died at the scene, La'Mello was hit by one bullet and rushed to University Hospital in Mobile where he died the next day.

Investigators have not said who fired the shot that killed the baby.

According to a Gofundme account for the Parkers, Christin leaves behind four children, all under the age of 15. The account also says Cristin, La'Mello, and Brandon were "taken at the hands of a very sick person."

The Biloxi Police Department is handling the investigation because none of its officers were involved in the shooting. An investigator with BPD told FOX10 News there is nothing new to share and there's no timeline as to when the investigation will be handed over to the district attorney's office.

The Biloxi NAACP is calling for accountability and transparency and is demanding police body camera video and dash camera video to be released.

Click here to donate to the Gofundme account for the Parkers.