GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A rare sight on the Gulf State Park Pier Tuesday night.
Anglers were on the pier for a shark fishing session when a stingray bit one of the lines. Fishermen were attempting to put the ray back in the water when it started giving birth.
The mother stingray delivered four babies before they were all put back in the Gulf.
