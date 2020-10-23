BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A motion request to reduce the bond amount for alleged Bass Pro Shop shooter Robert Smith was denied.
Smith is accused of a shooting at the Baldwin County store on Saturday, September 5. His bond was set at $570,000.
Police arrested Smith who they said shot at least 50 times into a glass door and windows at the rear of the store. Nobody was struck or seriously hurt, and it ended with police tasing Smith of Grove Hill.
Smith was charged with assault second degree, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
