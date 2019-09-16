FOLEY, Ala (WALA) -- The driver of the pickup truck that was clipped by a motorcycle seconds before going airborne into the second story of a Foley house talked to FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert about the crash.
Mike Rix was driving down Highway 12 on his way home Sunday night when out of nowhere a motorcycle clipped his mirror.
“I just can't believe how loud it was when he hit it,” he said. “It was amazing, he had a helmet on, but it really didn't do much good.”
Foley Police said after clipping the pickup the motorcycle went off the road then hit a culvert sending it airborne into the second floor of a vacant home.
The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Michael Fields died on scene.
“We could see smoke coming out of the house,” said Dylan Vargas, who lives near the crash. “When we went up, there was stuff from the roof on the floor. You couldn't see the bike it was like deep inside the roof.”
Police say speed appears to be a factor.
At the scene on Monday, a friend of Fields lit a candle to remember the loss. Family also came out to take in the scene.
“I'm just going to miss him,” said Rodney Nelson, the victim’s father-in-law. “Like I said, it's just like my son, I'll miss him. It will take a while to get over it, but he was a good boy. He was kind hearted and do anything for anybody.”
For Rix though the loss is especially hard, he says it has been on his mind all day.
“When he hit me, I watched it,” he said. “When he hit the ditch the bike exploded and it went airborne. I mean very airborne.”
Fields was the owner of a local roofing company and friends are taking this loss hard.
Police are still investigating.
