Motorcycle gets stuck in grill of 18-wheeler after crash on I-10 in Mobile
FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A motorcycle got stuck in the front grill of an 18-wheeler after a crash on I-10 eastbound near the Wallace Tunnel in Mobile.

At the time of the accident, traffic was slow as drivers headed into the tunnel on a busy day on the roads. No serious injuries were reported.

