A biker died Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Crestview after a 18-wheeler hit the biker from behind. The truck driver then fled the scene and abandoned the truck at the Loves Truck stop and fled the scene.

The Biker was a 53 year-old male from Defuniak Springs. Florida Highway Patrol have not released the identity of the victim at this time. The driver of the 18-wheeler is a 33 year-old male who is also from Defuniak Springs.

We will have more information when it is released by Florida Highway Patrol