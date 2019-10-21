MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday evening near Irvington.
On Monday morning, the Alabama Law Encorcement Agency released information about the crash, naming the deceased victim as Jared Andrew Wampler, 26, of Theodore.
ALEA released the following:
ALEA State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, October 20 in southern Mobile County. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Thomas Warren Hyde, 63, of Theodore, was traveling east on Half Mile Road when his 2006 Chevrolet Equinox struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Padgett Switch Road. The motorcycle, a 2018 Yamaha YZF-R6 was westbound and ridden by Jared Andrew Wampler, 26, of Theodore. Wampler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
