MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just one day after Jacob Knight survived a terrifying motorcycle accident on I-10, with tears in his eyes, he spoke to FOX10 News about the harrowing experience.

“I have a two year old and a four year old and I couldn't be more thankful to be able to go.. to be able to see them again,” said Knight, overcome with emotion just thinking of how easily he could have been taken from his family, "Go through that experience and know that I was lucky enough at that moment to be able to.. just react and luckily be able to pull out of it with some type of.. some type of blessed storyline.”

It was rush hour Monday afternoon, he was headed home to Ocean Springs from his job in Mobile, going 65 mph in the left lane when Knight says another driver sped up next to him in the right lane as they came up on an 18-wheeler.

“Whenever I got past the 18-wheeler she zipped behind me and just obviously, you know wasn’t going fast enough for her and she just ran up and bumped my back tire,” said Knight.

The back of the Knight's bike bouncing, losing control when his gym bag fell off and got stuck in the chain, locking his back tire and sending him straight into the air.

“I was about the height of the 18-wheeler that was next to me whenever I actually flew in the air, so I was that high and I hit and rolled without even hitting my head.”

Knight says he used his gymnastics background to literally figure out the best way to fall before slamming into the concrete.

“I fell to the right side so the bike kind of went to the right and I went over… over the side. And I caught, I tried to... I didn’t try to catch myself but I tried to kind of plant my arms and roll, but obviously the force of the impact was way too much.”

Among his injuries, a broken wrist, fractured wrist, a tennis ball size hole in his leg.

“It was a lot that saved me that day. God was definitely looking out.”

Thankfully one of the people who came to Knight’s aid was a nurse.

He says after riding motorcycles for 10 years he’ll never get on one again.

Knight says the driver who caused the crash took off.

FOX10 News has reached out to state troopers for information, but hasn't heard back.