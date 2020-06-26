MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mount Vernon woman defrauded a volunteer sewing group making free masks for health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus and then sold them for profit, according an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury.
The four-count indictment charges Cynthia Flott Williams with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, she faces up to 32 years in prison, although the actual offense likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.
The indictment accuses Williams of using the Facebook messenger app in April to contact members of Sewing Good, an informal group of people who came together to sew masks for front-line workers at hospitals and other health care facilities.
Williams falsely represented that she worked at a local hospital and supported the claim by sending a photo of a hospital identification badge, according to the indictment. But authorities allege the bade belonged to a relative.
The indictment alleges that Williams promised to deliver the free masks to health care workers at area hospitals by instead sold them for profit. She obtained about 140 masks, according to the indictment.
An arraignment date has not yet been set.
