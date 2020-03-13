Movie shoot happening this weekend in downtown Fairhope

If you are in downtown Fairhope this weekend, you’ll get to see a movie in action.
Amazon Prime film “Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is being shot this week, shutting down parts of Section St. and Fairhope Ave. Friday and Sunday.
This comes after movie producers worked closely with city officials and local businesses to make sure there would be no negative impact.
“Be respectful of the fact that they’re doing a job, they’ve got a movie to make, but we still want our businesses to get that business as well," said Jessica Walker, with the City of Fairhope.
We’re told businesses downtown will be open for business as usual Friday and Sunday, and parking will not be affected, but traffic may be a little slower than usual.
