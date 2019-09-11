MPD: 20 Year Old Holds Up Friend at Gunpoint

What kind of friend sticks a gun in your face, and demands cash? Mobile Police say the guy they're looking for did just that. Now, he's on the run, armed and dangerous. They're looking to FOX10 News Fugitive Files viewers to help put him in jail.
This is 20 year old Gregory Williams. Last month, investigators say Williams asked for a ride to a West Mobile store from a friend. While riding with the victim, he noticed a large sum of cash she was keeping in her car console. He then pulled a gun, made her pull the car over, and demanded the cash. He then got out of the car, with the money, and disappeared into some nearby woods. Police are hoping if Williams works somewhere, a co-worker will contact them. Or, if Williams isn't working, someone will see him featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files, and give police a call.
Gregory Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where Williams is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name when you call.
