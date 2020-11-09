MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say a 12-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center on Friday, November 6 after an assault on two teachers at The Pathway 6-8 School.
Officials say at approximately 9 a.m., police responded to the school located at 2161 Butler Street, in reference to an assault.
They say a 12-year-old student became disorderly and as a result physically assaulted two teachers. The student faces assault charges.
This is a part of the weekend crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Burglary 3rd, Escape 3rd, Intimidating a Witness
On Friday, November 6, 2020, police attempted to serve warrants on two subjects at the Purple Cow, 6585 Rangeline Road. When they were taken into custody, the female subject started fighting the officer and the male subject escaped and fled into the woods across from the Purple Cow. A perimeter was set up and tracked down the subject. Tiffany Hodges, 25, and Steven Bush, 28, were arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 4th, Possession of Forged Instrument 4th
On Friday, November 6, 2020 at approximately 5 p.m., police responded to Regions Bank, 891 Hillcrest Road, on a report of a male subject attempting to withdraw money from a closed account. The subject was found to be in possession of a victim’s driver’s license and debit card, which was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary. Officers also ran the subject’s vehicle and discovered that it was recently stolen. Laeric Williams-Beverly, 19, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, November 6, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of George Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers met with two of the homeowners who stated that they were inside their residence when they heard multiple shots being fired outside. They also discovered that both residences had been struck by bullets. No one was injured.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle (2X)
On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at approximately 1:10 a.m., police responded to a breaking and entering at Royal Street and Conti Street where items were taken. A short time later, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Scott Street in reference to a female being suspicious at the location. Courtney Seard, 43, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at approximately 1:28 a.m., police responded to the 6400 block of Stone Mill Run in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that multiple bullets hit a house. No one was injured.
One Struck by Auto
On Sunday, November 8, 2020 at approximately 7:34 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of Halls Mill Road for one struck by an automobile. A 58-year-old man was stuck by an unknown vehicle that continued driving leaving the scene.
One Injured
On Sunday, November 8, 2020 at approximately 7:58 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Grand Forest Road in reference to a shooting. The victim stated that she was checking the property for an elderly resident who was not home. She had a flashlight and handgun in her hand. When the motion sensor came on it startled her, and she pulled the trigger on the handgun, firing a shot into her leg. She was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.