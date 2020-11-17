MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police a juvenile was arrested Tuesday morning after a vehicle was reported stolen at The Estates at Lafayette Square.
Police say at 4:18 a.m., police responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle at the location. They say the victim told officers that he started his car to warm it up and returned into his residence. They say when he went back out, less than five minutes later, his car was missing.
Officers located the vehicle at the 3100 block of Rand Court. The vehicle was occupied by a 15-year-old male juvenile. The juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center.
The teen faces charges of receiving stolen property 1st.
MPD Overnight Recap:
This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
On Monday, November 16, 2020 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the suspect connected to stealing a victim’s credit/debit card was located at the 5300 block of Quimby Drive. The suspect was seen on video surveillance using the victim’s credit/debit card at a Dollar General store. Kevin Hamby, 25, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Monday, November 16, 2020 at approximately 8:30 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to a person shot at the 600 block of North Carolina Street. The victim stated he was walking down the street and a dark-colored Impala stopped him. He said then the person opened fire and shot him in the leg.
