MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested 17-year-old Daundre Winston after authorities say they caught him driving a vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking.
Officials say on Wednesday, August 12, at approximately 11:13 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Tacoma taken in a carjacking was located at the Citgo Station at 507 Azalea Road parked near the fuel pumps.
The say when officers approached the vehicle, the suspect fled. According to authorities, after a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a large wooden sign.
Winston faces charges of attempting to elude, no pistol permit and receiving stolen property.
This is part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Robbery 1st
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 6:36 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Seabreeze Road in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and he stated that he was walking on Gaylark Road near Wesley Lane when an unknown male subject exited a vehicle brandishing a weapon and demanding his cellphone and password. He gave him the cellphone but refused to give him the password. He stated that four other male subjects exited another vehicle and began to assault him. One subject then fired a shot into the air and the victim gave them the password. The subjects fled the scene in prior to police arrival.
Domestic Violence 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Failure to Obey, Attempting to Elude, Misdemeanor Warrants (2- MPD, 13- Prichard P.D.)
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 12:56 p.m., police responded to Townhouse Square Apartments, 1966 Wagner Street, in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that her children’s father caused damage to her vehicle. Officers observed the subject walking by and gave him verbal commands, but he ignored them. A short foot chase ensued before the subject was taken into custody. D’Grego Kilpatrick, 24, was arrested.
Federal Warrants X3, Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 12 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on I-10 in reference to a switched tag. A VIN check determined that the vehicle was stolen from Houston Texas. Kendel Gray, 30, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to the Murphy Gas Station, 4640 Airport Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle. The driver was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of West Virginia. Ian Parsons, 24, was arrested
