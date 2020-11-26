Mobile Police Department homicide detectives are on the scene Thanksgiving night at Bennett Pointe Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road after a fatal shooting.
Police tell FOX10 News a 19-year-old male victim was shot and killed at that location.
The initial call came at about 6:30 p.m.
FOX10 News has reached out to authorities seeking additional information.
