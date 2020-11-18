MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department said two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after a vehicular pursuit that was then followed by a foot pursuit.
The department said it was at about 12:37 a.m. when police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a switched license plate in the area of St. Stephens Road near Alison Street. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, police said.
The pursuit ended in the 1100 block of Clara Avenue in Prichard when the driver pulled into the yard and attempted to flee on foot, police said. The driver, 44-year-old Johnny Hickman, was quickly apprehended.
Police said a passenger, 32-year-old Demetrius Thomas, was also arrested on warrants.
Mobile County Metro Jail records show Hickman, of Prichard, is being held on charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, felony probation violation, failure to obey and attempting to elude police.
Thomas, also of Prichard, is being held on charges of resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief.
