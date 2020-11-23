MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A young boy is recovering after he received a gunshot wound this past weekend in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say it was about 8 p.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to Providence Hospital in response to a gunshot wound to a 2-year-old boy. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.
The mother told police that the incident occurred at her house, in the 1200 block of Athey Road. Police responded to that location and made contact with the victim’s father.
According to police, the father said he accidentally discharged his firearm while outside and that the bullet entered the bedroom wall and struck his son who was sleeping in the bed.
