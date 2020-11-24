MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
One Injured
On Monday, November 23, 2020 at approximately 10:11 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Euclid Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers were told a 21-year-old man had shot himself in the hand. It happened when he pulled the gun from the back part of his waistband. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Robbery 1st
On Monday, November 23, 2020 at approximately 1 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Greenbrier Drive in reference to an attempt robbery. According to the victim, a known male subject showed up at the location and as he was about to leave with the subject, the subject pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him if he did not give him money. The victim was able to get away.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Monday, November 23, 2020 at approximately 5:49 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Clarke Street in reference to a call of shots fired. The victim stated that three unknown males stopped in front of the residence and began firing shots toward the residence and then fled. Multiple rounds went through the front living room window. No one was injured.
Robbery 2nd
On Monday, November 23, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Partridge Street in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers that when he exited the vehicle, four male subjects walked up to him and began punching him in the face. As he fell to the ground, they took his property. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
