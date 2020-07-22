MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were arrested after shots were fired near the Extended Stay Hotel located at 33 E. I-65 Service Road on Tuesday.
On the day of the shooting, police say they received a call at approximately 11:11 a.m. and upon arrival bystanders pointed officers to the Jamison Suites Hotel at 70 Springdale Blvd.
According to police, witnesses told officers that three subjects ran into a room at the hotel.
They say officers spoke to the subjects and observed in plain view an AR-15, .38 pistol along with drug scales and several hundred dollars in U.S. currency.
Police arrested 21-year-old LaSteven Wilson, 28-year old Kytwoin Mallory and 22-year-old Suzanne Jones.
They face reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
This was part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department. Other crimes reported that day were:
One Struck
On Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Dauphin Street and Northgate Drive in reference to one struck. The victim was attempting to cross Dauphin Street and was struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Recovered Stolen Property
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approximately 4:50 p.m., police were patrolling in the area of 6060 Old Pascagoula Road when he observed a vehicle that fit the description of stolen vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the Express Mart and officers were able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. Cameron Holifield, 20, was arrested.
Theft of Property 1st, Obstruction of Justice, Attempting to Elude
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approximately 11:23 p.m., police observed a silver vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed without lights on. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the subject refused to stop. During the pursuit, the subject struck a vehicle and drove to the 1700 block of Hurtel Street and called the police. Upon arrival, officers contacted the subject and he stated that a friend was driving the vehicle. After further investigation, it was determined that the subject stole the vehicle. Joshua Powell, 24, was arrested.
Recovered Stolen Property 1st
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m., police responded to Michael’s, 3250 Airport Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant, the subject’s mother, and she stated that the subject, her daughter, stole the vehicle from a residence in Baldwin County and drove it to Mobile to visit a friend. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
