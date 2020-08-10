MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to police, a 3-year-old was found unattended outside of the Family Inn Hotel.
The incident happened Friday, August 7, 2020 at approximately 7:37 a.m. They say officers responded to the Family Inn Hotel, 900 South West I-65 Service Road after a call that a toddler was unattended.
The caller told authorities that the infant was seen the night before alone for approximately 45 minutes until his mother came outside to get him. They say officers located the mother, 22-year-old Kassandra Creighton, and she stated that she and her friends were smoking marijuana in the room while the infant was in the bed.
Officials say DHR responded and took custody of the infant.
Creighton, along with 20-year-old Kalicia Smith and 19-year-old Abigail Sawyer were all arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.