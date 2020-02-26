MPD: Altercation Leads to Gun Fire and Murder

Mobile Police calling it another case of an altercation ending in gunfire and murder. Now, they need your help finding the killer.
This is 29 year old Ravon Harris. According to investigators, Harris got into a fight with Jermayne Doolittle this past December. It happened at a house on McLaughlin Dr. off Navco, in South Mobile. Police tell FOX10 News, during the fight, Harris pulled a gun, and shot Doolittle, who died three days later, after being rushed to a hospital. Harris hasn't been seen since the day Doolittle was shot. he's on the run-charged with murder. Once again, M-P-D asking people not to make a bad situation worse by using guns to settle arguments, or fights.
Ravon Harris-who goes by "Ray" on the streets-is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 270 pounds. If you have seen him, or know where he is-do not approach him. Investigators believe he is still armed and dangerous. Call the the Crime Stoppers-FOX10 News Fugitive Files Hotline instead at 251-208-7211. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.