MPD: Armed Hold-Up Guy Still Out There

Mobile Police say a guy used a gun to terrorize Subway employees last year, while holding up the store. Investigators want him behind bars.
This is 29 year old, Quentin Vincent. In October of 2019, Vincent-wearing a black bandanna to partially cover his face-barged into the midtown Subway on Dauphin Street. Sticking a large handgun into the faces of terrified workers, he demanded cash, according to M-P-D. They say Vincent grabbed money out of a cash drawer, as well as a safe, then ran out of the store, before seemingly vanishing. He's wanted for First Degree Robbery.
Vincent is 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with no distinguishing marks, or tattoos. Investigators still consider him armed and dangerous. If you know where Quentin Vincent is, or you have seen him, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
