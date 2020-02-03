MOBILE, ALA. (WALA) -- A 32-year-old Theodore man is being held in Mobile County Metro Jail Monday on charges of impersonating a peace officer, menacing and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The Mobile Police Department says that on Sunday, at approximately 1:43 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Aloyis Drive after the MPD received a report of someone pulling a gun on a victim and stating he was a police officer.
Upon their arrival, officers took Greg Lundy into custody. Police say Lundy was armed.
