Mobile police have made an arrest in a carjacking case.
The carjacking occurred Wednesday, September 18 at Fresenius medical facility. The victim told police that he was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by a male subject armed with a gun. The victim said the subject demanded, took and fled in his vehicle. The victim was not injured.
The vehicle was later recovered at Atmore Street and McAboy Street in Prichard.
Days later it was determined that 22-year-old Darrell Tillman was connected to the crime.
Tillman was also charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of attempting to elude police.
Days after the carjacking, police say officers saw a vehicle in the area of Virginia Street that was believed to be involved in a home invasion.
They say officers attempted to stop the vehicle however, the driver sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle for a distance until it crashed in the area of the I-65 entrance ramp and Water Street.
Tillman fled on foot, according to police. He was later apprehended. After the crash, officers discovered a female passenger in the vehicle who had minor injuries. Through the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Tillman was involved in the carjacking.
Tobwanna Hampton, 28, was also taken into custody.
