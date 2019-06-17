MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case.
Investigators said the attacked happened on Saturday, June 8. That's when police said two women left the Saddle Up Saloon in Downtown Mobile around 2 a.m. and accepted a ride with a man at Conception Street.
According to investigators, the women thought the man was a driver for a ride-hailing service.
After they were picked up, police said the women were taken to the Trinity Gardens area where one woman was sexually assaulted by the man.
On Monday, June 17, Mobile Police arrested 33-year-old Demetric Robinson and charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Robinson said he was innocent as police led him away to jail.
