MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police say a suspected serial robber is off the streets. They accuse Princeton Ealey of targeting women in some of those robberies. Hear what he had to say as he was being taken to Metro Jail.
"Man I didn't do s**t -- this ... set me up man. Man because I ran from police. I didn't do none of them robberies," Ealey told us as he was being escorted to a police patrol car.
Investigators say Ealey was wanted in a series of armed robberies, burglaries, and thefts across the city. His latest charges are from a carjacking in the 2100 block of Cookes Lane March 8th (MPD says a 19-year-old woman stated a man approached her around 9:53 p.m. He was armed with a gun and attempted to take her car).
The victim was able to get away. Police say Ealey is also the prime suspect in a separate burglary in February when police say he was caught on surveillance pulling into a victim's yard, going in their garage and stealing a dirt bike.
However, police also Ealey is responsible for robbing four women in the Toulminville area in a two week period from late January into February and a robbery and attempted carjacking on March 7th.
Ealey was also charged with eluding. According to investigators, Ealey was driving a vehicle with no license plate displayed. He refused to stop his vehicle and ran from police.
When asked why he was running -- Ealey said, "Probation. I ran from police in a Jeep and they tried to put these robberies on me. I didn't do none of that. I don't rob or do none of that," said Ealey.
His Metro Jail rap sheet says otherwise. Arrested a number of times since 2011 for several robberies, burglaries, and thefts.
"I didn't do none of that! I'm innocent... They are trying to set me up... I'm innocent," said Ealey.
Mobile Police say the investigation is ongoing.
