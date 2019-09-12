MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says two men wound up in Mobile County Metro Jail after leading officers first on a vehicular pursuit and then on a short food chase Wednesday evening.
Police released the following:
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at approximately 7:45 p.m. police attempted to stop a Honda accord for a traffic violation in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue at Patton Avenue. The driver refused to stop and sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle unit it came to a stop at the dead end of Bizzell Avenue. Two subjects then bailed from the vehicle but were apprehend by officers after a short foot chase. Terrance Todd, 23 and Lamar Henderson, 26 were arrested.
