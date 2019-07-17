MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police have arresting a suspect in connection to two carjackings.
Randal Nelson, 26, is locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning after he was arrested Tuesday night following a police chase, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say that during the pursuit Nelson struck a police car. The chase ended with Nelson wrecking his vehicle, police say.
Investigators say they linked Nelson to two crimes that happened minutes apart Monday night.
In the first incident, he's accused of pulling a gun on a woman after he asked to use her cell phone. Police said that happened on Lancaster Drive off McGregor Avenue and that the victim ran off and Nelson took her pickup truck.
Then just 15 minutes later, police say, Nelson dumped that truck at a West Interstate 65 Service Road business, after stealing a car from the victim at that business.
No one was hurt.
Nelson is facing several charges including first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.