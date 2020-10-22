MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police say on Tuesday, 66-year-old Deborah Stone was taken to Infirmary 65 located at 3290 Dauphin Street by her caretaker for an appointment. They say she asked to use the restroom and was later discovered to have left the facility through the back door.
Stone was last seen wearing a white shirt with patches sewn onto the sleeves and black tights.
She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has a history of homelessness.
Stone is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.
If anyone has seen Stone or knows her whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
