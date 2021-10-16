MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released a statement asking for the public's help identifying suspects of interest in the shooting incident that happened Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Mobile Police Department requests assistance from the public in identifying the suspects of interest in the attached photo. The individuals shown in the provided image are suspects in a shooting investigation.
On Friday, October 15, 2021, at approximately 9:56 p.m., a shooting occurred at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, 1621 Virginia Street, during a high school football game. Multiple injuries have been reported, and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
If anyone has additional information pertaining to the case or whereabouts of these individuals, please call Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or submit a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip."
