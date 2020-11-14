MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Police Department has released a statement asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 16-year-old Xavier James. James left his residence on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was last seen walking on Virginia Street towards Broad Street. He was wearing a red shirt with black and red sweat pants and black Nike shoes.
He has no known medical conditions.
James is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 135-150 pounds.
If anyone has seen James or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211."
