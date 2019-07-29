MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in the accompanying photos.
He is wanted for questioning in reference to the report of a sexual assault, according to police.
Police ask that if anyone knows the identity of this suspect to call 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
