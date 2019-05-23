MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Termiane Cornelius Kimbrough.
Police say Kimbrough is wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred on Raven Drive.
According to investigators, Kimbrough and a female met the victim at a vacant apartment on Raven Drive. They say Kimbrough hid behind the apartment until the victim arrived, and then he robbed him at gunpoint. Kimbrough then shot the victim and fled the scene. police say.
If anyone knows Kimbrough's whereabouts, they are asked to call police at (251) 208-7211 and can remain anonymous. Police say Kimbrough should be considered armed and dangerous.
