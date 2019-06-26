MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a body was found today in Halls Mills Creek off Cypress Business Park Drive.
Police say the body is that of a female.
Police say they have not determined whether foul play was involved.
Based on the condition of the body, it may have been in the water 48 to 72 hours before it was discovered, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.