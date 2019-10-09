MPD: Bold, Broad Daylight Hold Up

An armed hold-up in broad daylight. Mobile Police are asking fans of FOX10 News Fugitive Files to help find the gunman, before he strikes again.
This is 21 year old Damarius Frowner. Late last month, investigators say the victim called them claiming Frowner pulled a gun, then robbed him. It happened around 2PM at Lincoln Boulevard and 8th Street in Mobile Terrace. Frowner then vanished.
Damarius Frowner is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds. He does have a history of having guns without permits, as well as domestic violence charges.
If you have seen Frowner, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. REMEMBER: You don't have to leave your name when you call.
