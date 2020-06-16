MPD called to shooting in Birdville

Mobile Police officers rushed to a shooting call in Birdville Tuesday evening.
According to Public Safety Director James Barber, two people were wounded on Raven Drive. One victim was found at the scene, and another turned up at a local hospital.
Barber said the injuries are not life threatening. He said one victim was shot in the leg, a witness at the scene said the other victim was hit in the shoulder.
No other details are currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.