MPD: Car Sale Turns Into Robbery

"Caveat Emptor".
That's Latin for "Let the buyer beware". It may have been good advice for one guy. He though he was buying a car, but Mobile Police say it was a set up for robbery. Now, investigators are turning to FOX10 News Fugitive Files for help in finding the the guy they say is the thief.
This is 21 year old Jaylen Jones. According to investigators, he was offering a car for sale, and connected with a guy on social media. They agreed on a price, and a place to meet.
The victim showed up with the cash-a thousand bucks, but during the course of their conversation,investigators say Jones grabbed the cash and took off-in the car he was going to sell the guy. He hasn't been seen since.
Take a good look at Jaylen Jones. This is a recent mug shot, and yes, he has a criminal record, including First Degree Robbery. Jones is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 158 pounds.
If you have seen Jones, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name when you call.
