Today MPD carried out 20 raids as a result of an investigation into 5 towing companies. The companies are accused of price gouging.
MPD said they had warrants to look for documents at each location to prove or disprove the accusations.
The 5 companies include A+ Towing, Casher's Wrecker Service, SOS Towing, Southport Towing, and Hero's Towing.
While business resumes at the towing companies, detectives said each of the companies are suspended from services in conjunction with the city. Those services are typically rendered when someone request a towing company after an accident or when police request a tow truck for an impound. Investigators said the 5 companies will be removed from the list for the next 30 days.
Assistant Chief Roy Hodge with Mobile Police Department, said "This investigation first came to light when some information was given to us by an individual in the towing industry. He provided some documents to us that he believed supported the fact that some towing companies are overcharging, they're over-billing. We investigated and determined that his suspicions are valid."
Police also told FOX 10 news that some insurance companies have gotten involved and are working with police in the investigation.
FOX 10 news did speak with the owner of A+ Towing. He told us he believes the city's ordinance is outdated and should be revised. He also said in his 15 years of towing with the city this has never happened. He hopes this is resolved soon because he said 95% of his business comes from law enforcement calls.
We also reached out to the other 4 businesses but hadn't heard back yet.
