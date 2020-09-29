MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and woman were arrested after police say a person was armed with a gun at the Family Inn located at 900 West I-65 Service Road South.
According to police, officers responded to the business at approximately 2:02 a.m. in reference to a domestic involving one armed with a gun.
They say upon arrival, officers questioned the female and male subjects, identified as 33-year-old Timothy Cook and 24-year-old Amber Goodwin, but they were uncooperative.
Police say it was determined that the two children could not remain at the location due to deplorable conditions and that DHR was notified.
Officials say while arrangements were being made for the children, the subjects grabbed the children and fled.
Cook and Goodwin both face assault 2nd and property damage charges.
