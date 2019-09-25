MPD: Crime of Opportunity

Many times, it's hard to figure out who is a friend, and who is an enemy. Sometimes, they're one and the same. Mobile Police say one man found out the hard way people aren't who they appear to be.
This is 18 year old Jabreond Jack. According to investigators, Jack and the victim were walking down Michigan this past Monday. Jack noticed his friend was carrying a gun in his pocket. They say Jack wanted it, took it, then ran away. When the victim ran after him, Jack fired a shot in the air to scare him off, then disappeared. He's now wanted for 1st Degree Robbery, as well as Reckless Endangerment.
Jack is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has no distinguishing scars, or tattoos. He is considered armed and dangerous. S, if you see him, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-20807211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name when you call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.