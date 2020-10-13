MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say shots were fired into a Waffle House restaurant located on Dauphin Street Monday night.
According to authorities, officers responded to the Waffle House at 3262 Dauphin Street, in reference to a shooting into the business.
Witnesses stated that an unknown male subject fired multiple shots into the building and then fled the scene in a dark colored SUV. No one was injured.
This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd
On Monday, October 12, 2020 at approximately 6:14 p.m., police responded to a recovered stolen vehicle in the area of Government Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. The vehicle was occupied by a male and a female subject. The male driver was taken into custody. Marijuana and cocaine were found inside the vehicle. Sean Raine, 42, was arrested.
One Struck by a Vehicle
On Monday, October 12, 2020 at approximately 8:20 p.m., police responded to the 7200 block of Old Pascagoula Road in reference to one struck. The male subject was walking eastbound on Old Pascagoula Road in the center turn lane when he was struck by the side mirror of a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction. The subject was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday October 13, 2020 at approximately 1 a.m., police responded the 1900 block of Pleasant Avenue in reference to a shooting into an occupied residence. Officers located the victim who stated that an unknown person fired multiple shots into her residence and then fled the scene. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.