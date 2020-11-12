MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Rape 1st, Sodomy 1st (2X), Unlawful Imprisonment 1st,(2X), Domestic Violence 2nd, Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment), Domestic Violence (Menacing), Attempt to Elude
On Sunday, November 1, 2020 at approximately 6:28 a.m., police responded to Hallmark Apartments, 1066 Cody Road North, in reference to a female stating that she had been raped and someone was trying to kill her. The suspect was known to the victim.
On Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Overlook Road near Howells Ferry Road in reference to the wanted suspect. The suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued off road onto a dirt path until the suspect's vehicle got stuck in the underbrush. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. K9 officers responded and located the suspect hiding in a thick patch of woods. He was taken into custody without further incident. Joshua Draughon, 35, was arrested.
Suspicious Circumstances
On Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at approximately 12:48 p.m., police observed a vehicle that appeared to have run off the road at the intersection of Athey Road and Overlook Road. Witnesses stated that a male subject in a black car stopped and pointed a pistol at the occupants in another car and struck the driver in the head. That driver and passenger then fled on foot causing their vehicle to roll off the roadway into a ditch.
Burglary 3rd
On Tuesday, November 12, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police were notified that a suspect connected to a burglary that occurred at the 300 block of St. Joseph Street was spotted. Vincent Pender, 50, was arrested.
Attempt to Elude
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at approximately 12:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the Waffle House located at 1754 Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a disorderly situation involving one armed. The subject was last seen leaving in a white vehicle. Officers were able to catch up to the vehicle at Duval Street and Sumner Drive and initiated a traffic stop. The subject bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was soon apprehended. No weapon was located. Hisham Richardson, 23, was arrested.
Robbery 1st, Felony LSA, Assault 1st, Reckless Endangerment
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at approximately 9:19 a.m., police responded to Government Street at Ellis Avenue in reference to a serious traffic collision. Officers learned that minutes prior the suspect went to the Speed Stop gas station and stole beer. As the suspect ran outside, the store clerk tried to stop him by jumping onto the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect placed the vehicle in drive and began driving away traveling into oncoming traffic with the store clerk still holding on. The suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle causing a four-vehicle accident. An adult passenger and two children were inside the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect immediately fled with one child and the adult passenger stayed on scene with the other child. The store clerk is in critical but stable condition. The other victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Assault 2nd
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at approximately 11:42 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Phillips Lane concerning a report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that he noticed a vehicle following him. When he got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the house, two subjects with hoodies started shooting toward him. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Burglary 3rd
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of San Juan Drive in reference to an audible residential alarm. The subject used forced to gain entry into the victim’s residence. Jeremiah Jackson, 26, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at approximately 4:40 p.m., the victim reported that a known female struck her with a vehicle at Cottrell Street and Bascombe Street after the two had a verbal argument. The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg. The victim was uncooperative with police refusing to provide her real name.
Attempt to Elude, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance
On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at approximately 12:14 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an illegal turn at Montlimar Drive and Pleasant Valley Road. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver bailed out of the vehicle near the intersection of Cresthaven Road and Sunnyvale Lane.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at approximately 2:45 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Street in reference to the victim’s residence being shot into. The victims stated while inside the home in bed, they heard several shots fired outside. No one was injured.
