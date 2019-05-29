MPD: Dangerous "Road Rage" Driver Goes Too Far

Mobile Police says one guy went way overboard with his Road Rage against a woman driver. But it's what he did after the woman parked her car that has them asking for the help of FOX10 News Fugitive Files, and you.
This is James Townsend. Earlier this month, according to investigators, Townsend went ballistic when the woman cut him off in traffic on a Mobile street. But he wasn't satisfied with just blowing his horn, and yelling at her. They say he followed her to her workplace. When she parked her car, and started to walk away, Townsend rammed her car with his vehicle, causing a lot of damage, then speeding off. Fortunately, the woman was able to get the tag number to give to police. M-P-D wants this guy off the streets, now, before he goes "Road Rage" on someone else.
James Townsend is 36 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds. If you have seen Townsend, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name.
