MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department responded to reports of three assaults Monday that were detailed in the crime recap for the day sent to news media.
The accounts as provided by the MPD follow:
Assault 2nd
On Monday, December 14, 2020 at approximately 6 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Central Drive in reference to an assault. The victim stated that his brother pistol whipped, stabbed and bit him after they had a verbal dispute. Marquise Grayson, 35, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Monday, December 14, 2020 at approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to Lil Al’s Tires, 626 Stanton Road, in reference to a person shot. The 23-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital by a passerby. The shooting was possibly the result of a fight at the location. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening.
Assault 3rd
On Monday, December 14, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Earle Street for a report of a female cut during a fight. The victim stated that her neighbor attacked and cut her with a knife. During the fight, the neighbor was also cut and was transported to the hospital to be treated for the minor cuts. The victim’s cut did not require medical attention.
