MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the daily crime reported distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Assault 2nd
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at approximately 8:50 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Van Lee Circle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also spoke with the victim’s mother and she stated that a SUV drove by them twice and after the third time, someone began shooting and wounded the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The subjects fled the scene prior to police arrival.
