MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing their car when someone fired shots at it.
It happened just before 5 p.m. in a neighborhood off of Wolf Ridge Road in Mobile.
Neighbors on Lapine Drive told FOX10 News they heard several shots fired between two vehicles speeding through the street.
One of the cars wrecked and the other drove off.
Mobile Police said the driver of the crashed car was injured and taken to a local hospital.
As police processed the car, it appeared as though two handguns were recovered and taken in as evidence.
No other details about the case have been released.
