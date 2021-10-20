MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Digital Siren is an app that alerts you when there's a police chase nearby.

Mobile Police want more people to download it. They released a new public service announcement about it.

Here's how it works, when a chase starts, police press a button and that sends out an alert to a user's phone in a two mile radius.

Police hope it will lower the numbers of people and members of law enforcement killed or seriously injured during chases.

To download the app, go to pursuitalert.com.